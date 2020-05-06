COVID-19 hospitalization numbers a mirror into Columbus’ readiness for potential patient surge

There is a number that the Georgia Department of Public Health has added to its daily COVID-19 data dump.

That number at noon today was 68 — the cumulative number of Muscogee County residents who have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

The hospitalization number is a crack in the window to how Columbus hospitals have been handling the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The city’s two large hospital systems — Piedmont Columbus Regional and St. Francis-Emory Healthcare — have not been releasing COVID-19 related numbers since shortly after the COVID-19 crisis began in early March.

And this has led to resident concern about whether the hospitals were prepared to handle a surge. Wednesday morning, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson alluded to those concerns on a community conference call about the virus.

“I got an email this morning from a resident who was very up front,” Henderson said on the conference call organized by the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley and the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. “She said reassure me that we are prepared in the event there is a surge. I feel comfortable saying I think our resources at this point are very well positioned to be able to handle the surge. In the unlikely event it does overwhelm the hospitals, we do have backup plans in place.”

The mayor has seen the hospital numbers on a daily basis — long before they were added to the DPH public data — and his office is tracking them closely.

“We’ve actually seen a little bit of an increase in the available rooms and some of the other resources,” Henderson said. “And that’s at St. Francis and Piedmont.”

To be clear, the 68 number is Muscogee County residents who were hospitalized with COVID-19. Because both hospitals serve a regional base in Alabama and Georgia, it is safe to assume that the number of COVID cases treated in the local hospitals was a higher number.