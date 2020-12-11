COVID quarantine in Alabama cut to 10 days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama public health officials announced Friday afternoon home quarantine can end four days earlier than previously required.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced the length of home quarantine for people with close contacts to COVID-19 may end after 10 days for people who have not been tested, as long as they have experienced no symptoms during their daily monitoring and are following these additional requirements:

Daily symptom monitoring must not show any clinical evidence of COVID-19 throughout the full 10 days of quarantine.

Daily symptom monitoring past 10 days must continue through quarantine Day 14

Persons must strictly adhere to all recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions through quarantine Day 14. They must immediately self-isolate and contact their local public health department or healthcare provider to report if symptoms develop at any time after their last known exposure, and testing should be considered with any of the following symptoms: Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

The shortening of Alabama’s quarantine requirements comes after the CDC asked states last week to review their COVID-19 situations to consider reducing the length of home quarantine. The CDC said states have the option of ending quarantine after seven days with testing, but Alabama health officials determined this was not feasible for the state during this time.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says the ADPH will continue to monitor the situation and evaluate whether it may eventually be feasible to adopt an option to shorten the quarantine period to seven days after an individual receives a negative COVID-19 test.

Health officials caution that the 10-day quarantine option is not without risk, and a 14-day quarantine is optimal. Quarantine requirements for residents of long-term care and correctional facilities will not change from the current 14-day period.

Additional information on the CDC’s quarantine guidance may be found here.



