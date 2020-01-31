CPD investigating bank robbery at Synovus Bank on Milgen Road

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a bank robbery at Synovus Bank. The robbery happened at the Synovus Bank located at 6400 Milgen Road.

Investigators say they were called to the Synovus Bank at 2:40 p.m. Friday, after a male suspect came into the bank with a note demanding money. The suspect then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to investigators.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black male who was wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans, and yellow shirt.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene is secured.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on the scene and is working to gather more information.