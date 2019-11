COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)– Columbus Police are investigating a bank robbery at Regional Members Federal Credit Union located at 1044 15th Street.

Officials with Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit say the robbery happen Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone who has information about the robbery or suspect should contact Detective Joe Bridges of the Robbery/Assault Unit at (706) 653-3400 or (706) 225-4260.