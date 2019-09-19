CPD looking for missing 11-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is searching for a missing boy.

Ark’Qavious Streeter, 11, was last seen in the area of Lee Street on Thursday, 9/19/19. At the time he was last seen, Ark’Qavious was wearing dark gray pants, no shirt, and no shoes.

The boy is described as having brown eyes and black hair. He stands 4’5″ tall and weighs 75 pounds.

Anyone with information about Ark’Qavious Streeter should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.