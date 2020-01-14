CPD looking for missing teen, Angel Davis

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Officials with CPD say Angel Davis, age 16, was last on Saturday, Jan. 11. At the time Davis was in the area of Grapevine Trail in south Columbus.

Davis is 5’2” tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair.

If you have information as to the whereabouts of Angel Davis please contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449

