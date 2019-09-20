CPD looking to identify church burglary suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.

Officials say the burglary happened on Sept. 19 at Greater Peace Baptist Church located at 2821 8th Street.

The suspect (pictured) broke into the church, causing $1,200 in property damage. He is wanted on charges of Burglary 2nd Degree.

If you have any information as to the identity of this man please contact Detective LaBrandon Lockhart at 706-225-4304 or Llockhart@columbusga.org.

You can also send a message to the Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit on its Facebook page.



