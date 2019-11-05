CPD makes arrest in armed robbery at Regional Members Federal Credit Union

UPDATE 11-6-19 5:27 p.m. EST–The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a robbery that happened at the Regional Members Federal Credit Union on Tuesday. Major J.D Hawk confirms that Marquis Lawrence, 29, has been arrested in connection to the crime. Lawrence is being charged with armed robbery. He has been booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)– Columbus Police are investigating a bank robbery at Regional Members Federal Credit Union located at 1044 15th Street.

Officials with Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit say the robbery happen Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone who has information about the robbery or suspect should contact Detective Joe Bridges of the Robbery/Assault Unit at (706) 653-3400 or (706) 225-4260.