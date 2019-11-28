CPD: Missing 9-year-old, Derrick Simmons, has been located

UPDATE: Derrick Simmons has been located.

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is searching for a critically missing child.

(Derrick Simmons)

Derrick Simmons, age 9, was last seen Wednesday at around noon, according to CPD officials. At that time, Simmons was in the area Baker Plaza Drive.

Derrick Simmons is 4 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray shirt with yellow stripes, gray pants and blue shoes.

(Dewayne Tripp)

Officials say Simmons might be in the company of another missing child, Dewayne Tripp, age 14, who also went missing Wednesday.

Anyone with information concerning Derrick Simmons or Dewayne Tripp should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.