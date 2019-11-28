CPD: Missing teen, Dewayne Tripp, located

UPDATE: Dewayne Tripp has been located.

COLUMBUS, GA.(WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy.

(Dewayne Tripp)

Dewayne Tripp, age 14, was last seen at noon on Wednesday in the area of Baker Plaza Drive.

At the time, the teen was wearing a long sleeve gray shirt, gray pants and blue shoes. Tripp is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

(Derrick Simmons)

Officials believe a missing 9-year-old boy, Derrick Simmons, may be with Tripp.

Anyone with information concerning Dewayne Tripp or Derrick Simmons should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.