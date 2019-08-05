CPD: Multiple arrests in undercover alcohol sting

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Eight people are in jail after Columbus police swept the town during an underage alcohol sales bust.

The CPD Special Operations Unit sent a release that says officers investigated 32 stores — 15 in north Columbus and 17 in south Columbus.

The undercover raids focused on convenience stores and package stores.

Eight people were arrested at various gas stations around town.

Those arrested include Denise LeCroy, Jasmine Williams, Rozlin Pearce, Anshuman Vyas, Rameshchandra Bhalodi, Jasmine Daughtry, Monika Robertson and Mia Freeman.

All 8 were charged with furnishing alcohol to minors and were employees at the locations.

The Special Operations Unit regularly performs details to ensure businesses and their employees are in compliance with these laws.