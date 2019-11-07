CPD searching for critically missing woman Natalie Jordan

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL)–Columbus Police are searching for a critically missing woman.

CPD is asking for the public’s assistance in finding 39-year-old Natalie Jordan. Jordan was last seen on Thursday, November 7 in the area of 12th Street and 16th Avenue.

Police say Jordan may be driving a grey a 2005 GMC Yukon.

Jordan is described as having brown eyes and black hair. She is 5’ 10” tall and weighs 200 pounds.

If you have any information on Jordan’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.