CPD searching for missing 17-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is looking for a missing teenager.

Jailena Mungin, 17, was last seen in the area of 1st Ave and 2nd Ave on Thursday, September 19, 2019. When the teen was last seen, she was wearing a white and black shirt with pink pandas, blue/green/Purple pants (tights), and black slides with fur.

Officials describe Mungin as 5’5″ tall and 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Mungin’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.