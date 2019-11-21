CPD searching for missing teen, Jabryious Stewart

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is searching for a missing teen.

Officials with CPD say Jabryious Stewart, 16, was last seen on Tues. Nov. 20, at around 8:00 p.m. At the time, Stewart was seen near his home located at the 5300 block of Woodruff Farm Road.

When he went missing, Stewart was wearing black jogging pants and a white shirt.

Stewart is described as having brown eyes and black hair. Officials say he stands 5’10” tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Jabryious Stewart should contact the Columbus Police 911 Center or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.