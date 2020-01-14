CPD searching for missing teen, Jamone Drakus

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department, along with the Department of Family and Children Services, is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Officials say Jamone Drakus, age 16, was last seen on Friday January 10th. At the time Drakus was at Changing Lives Group Home, which is located at 7763 Fortson Road.

Police say Drakus is 5’2” tall and weighs 150 pounds.

A description of Drakus’ clothing at the time he was last seen is not available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jamone Drakus should contact Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.