CPD searching for missing teen Kalub Wheeler

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy.

Kalub Chance Wheeler, 17, ran away DFCS custody on Friday, October 18. Officials say that morning Wheeler left to go to school at Spencer High School at 7:00 a.m. and never returned.

Wheeler was last seen wearing a white Braves baseball jersey, tan pants, and white Air Force 1 sneakers. He has brown eyes and brown hair and is 5’9” and weighs 143 lbs.

Anyone with information on Kalub Wheeler’s whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.