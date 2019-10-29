CPD searching for missing teen last seen on Ticknor Drive

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is trying to find a missing teenage girl.

Officials are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 14-year-old Shaniya Cook, who was last seen on Monday, October 28.

According to police, at the time Cook was last seen, she was near Ticknor Drive in Columbus.

Police do not have a description of the clothing Cook was wearing when she was last seen. She may have her hair styled in long skinny braids or twisted up into a bun on the top of her head.

Cook is 4’10” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Shaniya Cook should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.