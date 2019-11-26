CPD searching for missing teen, Raymond Richmond, Jr.

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is searching for a missing teen.

Raymond Leon Richmond, Jr., 13, was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 24. At the time, Richmond was in the area of North Lumpkin Road.

When last seen, Richmond was wearing a long sleeve black and white Jordan shirt, black jogging pants, and black tennis shoes.

Richmond has black hair and brown eyes. Officials say the teen styles his hair in long braids. He is 4’9” tall and weighs 80 pounds.

Anyone with information about Richmond’s whereabouts, should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.