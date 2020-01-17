CPD searching for missing teen, Raymond Richmond

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) -The Columbus Police Department Special Victim’s Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in looking a missing teen.

Raymond Richmond, age 14, was last seen on North Lumpkin Road on Wed. Jan. 15, according to police.

Richmond was wearing a pair of black Nike shoes, gray and black sweatpants, and a black and red polo shirt at the time he was last seen.

Richmond is 4’9” tall and weighs 80 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information as to Raymond Richmond’s whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.