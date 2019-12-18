CPD searching for missing teen, Trinidy Edwards

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen.

14-year-old Trinidy Yukira Edwards was last seen when she left for Spencer High School at 7:20 a.m. on Monday, December 16th. CPD and Edwards’ family are concerned for her safety.

Edwards was last seen wearing a pink jacket with JNM embroidered on it, Looney Tune tights, and brown boots. Her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Edwards is 5’ 3” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about Trinidy Edward’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.