CPD searching for missing teen, Zaniah Grover

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department Specials Victims Units is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Zaniah Grover, 16, was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 1, at her home located at 1200 South Dixon Drive.

At the time she was last seen, Grover was wearing a hooded Nike jacket that was pink with a light pink stripe and a pair of dark grey sweatpants with a black and white stripe going down the outside of the legs.

Grover is 5’1″ tall and weighs 105 pound. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Zaniah Grover, please contact the Columbus Police 911 Center or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.