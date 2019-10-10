CPD searching for New Jersey woman who went missing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit along with New Jersey State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman.

According to officials Randi Byrne, 47, was last heard from on Friday, Oct. 4, when she notified her mother she had arrived in Columbus. Byrne had been traveling from New Jersey to Columbus. Since Byrne contacted her mother on Oct. 4, no one has seen or heard from her.

Byrne is 5’08” tall and weighs 161 pounds. She has blue eyes and grey hair.

Police say Byrne came to town driving a silver 2007 Chevrolet Traverse. The car’s tag number is New Jersey D79KYC.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Randi Byrne, please contact the Columbus Police 911 Center, the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or New Jersey State Police Bordentown Station 609-298-1171.