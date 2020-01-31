CPD SWAT team at home on Lee Street

UPDATE 6:20 p.m. – The Columbus Police Department says the scene is clear at 2829 Lee Street, where officials, including the SWAT team, were conducting an investigation. Police say more information about the incident will be released in the near future.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence at a home on Lee Street in Columbus. The Columbus Police Department SWAT team has also responded to the home.

The house is located at 2829 Lee Street. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information