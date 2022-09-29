MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A crash involving two vehicles on Thursday has caused a Marshall County Road to shut down, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Troopers with ALEA say the two-vehicle crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on Alabama 69 near Warrenton Road.

Officials were not able to confirm if there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

Because of the wreck, the road is blocked and will remain closed for an “undetermined” amount of time as crews work to clear the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or take an alternate route if possible.

ALEA’S Highway Patrol Division say they will continue monitoring the situation and will provide updates as the situation progresses.