Crews on scene of fire at Sandfort Road and Crosswinds Road

UPDATE 06/25/2021 11:42 p.m. – Officials say a shed caught fire near the intersection of Crosswinds Road and Sandford Road.

Currently no injuries are being reported in the fire. The man who owns the shed told News 3 no one was injured in the fire.

Crews from Ladonia Volunteer Fire Department and Crawford Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire late Friday night.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Fire crews are scene, working to extinguish a fire in Phenix City. The fire broke out Friday night, near Crosswinds Road and Sandford Road.

Currently, there is no information about possible injuries in the blaze. An ambulance is on scene at the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been released by officials.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.

