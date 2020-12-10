 

More than 100 firefighters on scene of house explosion in Gates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are on the scene of a fire in Gates, after an explosion sent flames and debris into the sky Wednesday night.

Firefighters say it happened at 6:11 p.m. on Noel Drive off Lyell Road. More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

In an 8 p.m. briefing, firefighters said no injuries had been reported yet, but they were still searching the debris field. It was not known at that time whether anyone was inside the home when it exploded.

In that same briefing, firefighters said the fire was under control, and utility companies had been contacted.

They say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Watch the 8 p.m. briefing from firefighters:

“That’s from Abby Lane” Photo courtesy @kaitlynhorne_
“This is from debris flying over” Photo courtesy @__christina15

