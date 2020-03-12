Crossover Day: Georgia lawmakers hit crucial deadline

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia lawmakers are set to meet Thursday for the 28th legislative day of the year, known as Crossover Day.

It’s a mid-session deadline by which bills must generally pass out of one chamber or the other to remain alive for the year.

The state House is set to consider a full slate of legislation including a bill that would prohibit commercial power plants from burning types of chemically treated railroad ties.

The state Senate’s calendar includes a bill that would give county election officials discretion over the number of voting machines they’ll need for certain elections.