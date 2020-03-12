Crossover Day: Georgia lawmakers hit crucial deadline

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
georgia_capitol_170379

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia lawmakers are set to meet Thursday for the 28th legislative day of the year, known as Crossover Day.

It’s a mid-session deadline by which bills must generally pass out of one chamber or the other to remain alive for the year.

The state House is set to consider a full slate of legislation including a bill that would prohibit commercial power plants from burning types of chemically treated railroad ties.

The state Senate’s calendar includes a bill that would give county election officials discretion over the number of voting machines they’ll need for certain elections.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories