COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Dr. Chris Markwood, the President of Columbus State University, confirmed his departure from the university with News 3 this afternoon. He said he is relieved but also has a bittersweet feeling about his departure.

“We’re in the process of planning what is next and it just seemed the right time. We’ve been through this growth spurt of programs and initiatives at CSU. We’ve also been through two years of a pandemic and yet, even in that pandemic we were able to have some moves forward- some new initiatives, some groundbreaking and some ribbon-cutting,” said Dr. Markwood.

He is thankful to the students and faculty at CSU for their hard work and said they are the ones who deserve the credit for the new initiatives that have developed in the past seven years. During his tenure, he oversaw new cybersecurity and robotics engineering programs developed in collaboration with TSYS. He also created a partnership with the Muscogee County School District that guarantees a teaching contract for every qualified CSU teacher education graduate.

‘I’m proud of them. I’m proud of the work that they have done because I didn’t create all of those curriculums, I did not create all of those initiatives, I did not create everything that was done, they did. They did the work, I simply championed what I heard them say that they were wanting to do.

He said he is most proud of the partnership culture that CSU has developed with the community. He states how impressive it is that CSU graduate now have guaranteed jobs with many Columbus based companies like TSYS and Aflac.

Dr. Markwood said he is looking forward to spending more time with his family once he steps down in the summer and plans to stay in the area. He intends to help his wife with her business that focuses on developing power skills in people. Dr. Markwood plans on developing and providing higher education resources that will eventually be an addition to the business.