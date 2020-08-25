Cullman mayoral race: Jacobs v. Bussman

Top Stories

by: Malique Rankin

Posted: / Updated:

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Incumbent mayor of Cullman Woody Jacobs is running for reelection against Mark Bussman.

Jacobs has held the position of mayor for one term. Previously, he was on the Cullman City Council, where he served as president from 2000 to 2008. Jacobs said he plans to continue in a conservative approach to make the city a place people want to work and live in.

“My hope for our city is that people want to work and LIVE IN CULLMAN! We want our kids after college to want to come home and raise their families here,” Jacobs said in a Facebook campaign post. “This is why we focus so much on making our city walkable, building, and maintaining parks within our community as well as actively working through the most efficient traffic plans for Cullman.”

Mark Bussman is prioritizing mental health, the Cullman City School District, and access roads to new subdivisions. Bussman has worked on the city’s industrial development board, the Cullman City Board of Education, the Cullman Regional Medical Center board and other positions.

“Improving mental health, accountability, stewardship, honesty, transparency, improving access to our new subdivisions, broadband, our aging school facilities, and doing all we can to support business which is the backbone of our community,” Bussman said in a Facebook campaign post. “The goal of all the focus points is to enhance the core qualities that make Cullman a remarkable place to live, work, play, and worship.”

The Cullman mayoral election is Tuesday.

Click here for complete coverage on 2020 municipal elections in Central Alabama.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 84° 73°

Tuesday

91° / 74°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 50% 91° 74°

Wednesday

93° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 75°

Thursday

93° / 75°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 93° 75°

Friday

91° / 75°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 75°

Saturday

90° / 75°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 90° 75°

Sunday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

76°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

78°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

83°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories