COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – If you’re thinking of pursuing a new career and want to get back to school, Chattahoochee Valley Community College says it’s not too late to start this fall.

Dr. David Hodge of CVCC joins News 3’s Greg Loyd on “Midday” to discuss how students can still get started with school. Dr. Hodge also tells us how CVCC helps students find out about financial aid opportunities.

In fact, CVCC will host a financial aid workshop on Tuesday evening, September 17!