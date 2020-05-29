DA candidate Mark Jones released from jail plans campaign rally later today

After more than 24 hours in jail, a Columbus lawyer running for district attorney was released late Thursday night.

Mark Jones was being held in the Muscogee County Jail on felony property damage charges following his arrest by Columbus police Wednesday afternoon. Jones is challenging Julia Slater in the June 9 district attorney race.

He as released on his own recognizance, according to his attorney, Chris Breault. Jones had been scheduled to have a Recorder’s Court hearing this morning. That hearing will not happen, Breault said.

There is a Jones campaign rally scheduled for noon at his law office on First Avenue near the Government Center.

Christopher Mandel Black, 23, and Erik Deangelo Whittington, 24, were arrested on similar charges last week. They are free on $30,000 bonds. Jones’ bond was negotiated with the Prosecuting Attorneys Council, which is handling the case after the Slater’s office recused itself for a conflict of interest.