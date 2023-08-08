5:30PM:

5PM:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Power outages in Bullock and Pike Counties in Alabama plus several damage reports across our Alabama counties following today’s storms .

Right now, we are monitoring high base, thunderstorms, which produce considerable amount of wind and possible damage.

In addition to this torrential rainfall with local street, flooding, and considerable amount of lightning, which will cause power outages and considerable damage.

Fires are also possible with this amount of lightning. Please use extreme caution driving or wait to go outdoors. The storms will clear before sunset.

We are seeing hail quarter sized in these storms along with strong winds.

Unfortunately, we will continue to have high humidity and high temperatures along with storms that can continue to be severe along the cool front through Saturday.