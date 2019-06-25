Day 2 in wrongful death lawsuit against Ralston Towers

Columbus, Ga–Tuesday June 25, 2019 marks the second day of testimony in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Ralston Towers owner PF Holdings.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley took the stand to testify on his evaluation of Charles Hart’s body when he was called to the scene on July 6, 2017 after Hart’s body was discovered in his apartment in Ralston Towers.

During testimony, when asked about the state of Hart’s body Worley said, “It was probably one of the hottest bodies I’ve ever touched.” Worley went on to say, “Your body cannot maintain life in a room like that. It’s just entirely too hot.” Worley said he took photos of the thermostat in Hart’s room, where the air conditioning unit was malfunctioning. Worley says the thermostat was set at 67 degrees but would not reach below 98 degrees. WRBL News 3 reported in July 2017 that more than two dozen apartments in Ralston Towers were declared unsafe by the Columbus Consolidated Government due to malfunctioning air conditioning units.

Worley was then cross examined by Jim Budd, attorney for PF Holdings. The defense attorney questioned Worley about whether an autopsy could have been done on Hart’s body. Worley testified, “Anything could happen, but I don’t usually call them on a natural cause death.”

Charles Hart’s sister-in-law, Regina Draut also took the stand on Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY–PF Holdings, owners of the Ralston Towers, are in court right now facing a lawsuit centered around the death of a resident. Attorneys are currently in the process of questioning potential jurors who will hear the wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of 62-year-old Charles Hart. As News 3 reported back in July 2017, Hart was found dead in his apartment at the Ralston in a room the coroner’s office tested as unable to reach a temperature below 98.6 degrees.