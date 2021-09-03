Day 2: Search for boater missing in Lake Martin continues

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The search for a missing boater is in its second day following a boating accident on the waters of Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Zachary Dakota Lewis, 24, went missing on Thursday afternoon, following a single vessel accident on the lake.

The accident happened on Sept. 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. near the Big Kowaliga Creek close to the Willow Point Golf Course. Officials say Lewis, of Colorado, was boating with a group of friends at the time of the accident.

According to officials, following the accident Lewis “exited the vessel and disappeared beneath the water’s surface.”

The search for Lewis began Thursday afternoon and was called off at 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. It resumed Friday at 8:00 a.m.

Along with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division and Aviation Unit, Alexander City Rescue Squad, Alexander City Fire Department, Alexander City Police Department, Childersburg Rescue Squad, Daphne Search & Rescue, New Site Police Department, TowBoat U.S., and Alex City Guide Service are also searching for Lewis.

Officials are asking boaters on Lake Martin to avoid the area near Big Kowaliga Creek close to the Willow Point Golf Course while the search is underway. Any boater who must pass through the search area is asked to idle their speed until further notice.