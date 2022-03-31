COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Thursday was day nine into the trial of the murder that resulted in the death of Columbus rapper, Brandon Denson. The 32-year-old was shot in the back of the head in the parking lot behind the Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Rd.

The expert witness was the Columbus Police Department’s Forensic Computer Specialist, Sandra Hickey. Hickey provided cell phone details for each of the four defendants – Dover Coppins, Jonathan Swift, Tommie Mullins Jr., and Tyree Smith. The phone records were from April 6, 2018, the night of Denson’s death.

Hickey testified that Mullins was the last person to text Denson. The text said “OTW” at 9:52:20 p.m., a few minutes before Denson’s death.

All four defense attorney’s asked the expert witness about the distance range between their clients and the crime scene. Hickey reiterated on multiple occasions that she could not pinpoint the exact location of the four defendants at the time of Denson’s homicide.

The state claims that Denson was killed and 16 pounds of marijuana was stolen from him.

The defense rested without presenting a case. Defense attorneys are expected to make a motion on April 1, 2022 for a directed verdict, claiming the state has not proven its case.

Closing arguments are scheduled for the morning of April 1 with the jury likely to get the case before the day is over.