COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- A house fire took place in Columbus, Ga., claiming the life of two women.

At 4:17 a.m. an over night fire happened at 3209 6th Ave. Coroner Buddy Bryan tells News 3, the fire claimed the life of Margaret Jones, 69 , and Tamica Smith, 48.

A 13-year-old who lived in the house as well has been transported to the Emergency Room.

