Deadly crash under investigation in Dothan

GENEVA, Ala.(WRBL)–An early morning crash has claimed the life of a Geneva man.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say the crash happened at 7:08 a.m. on Friday near Geneva.

According to investigators, James John Uzialko, 53, was killed when the 2010 Chevrolet Aveo he was a passenger in left the road and overturned. The crash happened three miles south of Geneva on Alabama Hwy 27.

The driver Chevrolet Aveo was seriously injured in the crash and taken to Southeast Health in Dothan.

The crash remains under investigation.