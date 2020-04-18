Dealing with DYI hairstyles amid the pandemic

LOS ANGELES, CA – (CBS) It truly is the LEAST of our concerns during a pandemic. But truth be told, some of us are starting to look a bit shaggy.

The beauty industry is full of secrets, but soon, everyone will know your true colors. And during this pandemic…styles are getting creative.

Remember the Flowbee? Millions were sold in the 1990’s. Well, they’re back in demand!

With salons temporarily closed and social distancing rules in place, the kitchen is the latest place for a trim.

Minneapolis morning anchor Jason Derusha always enjoys a salon visit.

But with times being tough, Derusha turned to his wife, who has no salon experience, for a trim.

Celebrities who need a cut are going DYI, too.

Singer Blake Shelton showed off his mullet and rock star Pink decided to buzz her sideburns.

For those of us who need help from the professionals, hairdressers have started posting tutorials online.

But stylists are also hurting. Hairdresser Katie Rote says she’s losing about $3,000 a month as a stylist.

So for now, we just need to remember we’re all in it together—and remember the hairdressers want us back, just as much as we want them!