Death Investigation underway after 4-year-old found unresponsive

Authorities in Lee County are investigating the death of a four-year-old girl who was found unresponsive at a home in Smiths Station and died three days later.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says the girl was found unresponsive at a home in the 800 block of Lee Rd 980 on June 15. Harris says the girl was pronounced dead at Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta on June 18.

Harris says the girl was from Columbus and was visiting a family member’s home in Smiths Station.

The girl’s body is being sent to Montgomery for an autopsy.

