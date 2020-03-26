Death toll in Albany climbs to 16, makes up one-third of Georgia COVID-19 fatalities

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — The COVID-19 situation in Albany continues to worsen, according to the latest numbers released Thursday afternoon by the Phoebe Healthcare system.

Four more people died in Dougherty in the last day as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak. That brings the death toll to 16. That is one-third of the 48 deaths reported in Georgia on Thursday.

“We continue to treat a substantial number of critically ill patients in our ICUs, and, unfortunately, we are reporting more deaths today,” said Steven Kitchen, MD, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital chief medical officer. “While most people who contract COVID-19 do not suffer serious complications, this is a devastating illness for many higher-risk patients who can decompensate quickly and suffer severe respiratory distress. Prevention truly is the key to saving lives for that high-risk population.”

There are now 217 reported cases in the Phoebe system, which includes Dougherty, Worth, and Sumter counties. Obviously, Dougherty is the hardest hit.



Dougherty jumped to the second most cases of any county in the state with 156 confirmed cases. That trails only the 211 reported cases in Fulton County, which has more than one million people. There are about 90,000 residents in Dougherty County.

There are more than 1,300 people in the Phoebe system awaiting COVID-19 test results.

The community-spread outbreak started a couple of weeks ago when an infected person attended a funeral, Gov. Brian Kemp said.

Phoebe by the numbers:

Total Positive Results – 217

Total Positive Deaths – 16

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 31

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 2

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0

Total Positive External Patients – 168

Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 95

Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 26

Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 2

Total Other Patients Awaiting Test Results – 1,319

Total Negative Results – 255

