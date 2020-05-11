Deceased loved ones receive stimulus check

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Deceased loved ones are receiving stimulus money, and the government is now asking for that money to be returned, and it’s causing some controversy.

Millions of taxpayers across the United States are receiving stimulus checks.

Depending upon their adjusted gross incomes, single filers would get up to 1,200 dollars and joint filers would receive 2,400 dollars.

The government is now asking family members who received money on behalf of deceased loved ones, to return the money.

In the case of married couples, those who were married but now their spouse is deceased, the government wants 1,200 dollars returned.

News 3 spoke with local Tax Expert Steve Brown, who has been working directly with clients who received money on behalf of their deceased spouses.

“I’m telling people to wait until they do the actual tax return for 2020. If you just send a check back I’m concerned that your account might not get credited, keep the money aside don’t spend it, but have it ready. We don’t know what the final rules are yet, the government is still writing the rules almost everyday,” said Brown of Mr. Tax of America.

Brown reiterates it’s important to wait for the Internal Revenue Service to give clear guidance on the ever changing rules.