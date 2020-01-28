Defense’s opening arguments to conclude today in presidential impeachment trial

WASHINGTON- (CBS) The defense’s opening arguments are expected to conclude today in the impeachment trial of President Trump. It remains unclear if the Senate will allow any new evidence or testimony to be admitted to the proceeding. New revelations, though, MAY be causing some Republicans to change their stance on the matter.

Attorneys for President Trump took turns hammering at the impeachment case brought by house Democrats.

The president’s team mostly ignored the just-revealed allegations by former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

“We do not deal with speculations, with allegations that are not based on evidentiary standards at all,” said Jay Sekulow, attorney for President Trump.

According to The New York Times, Bolton writes in his forthcoming book that President Trump once told him he wanted to continue to freeze aid to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into democrats, including the Bidens.

“I haven’t seen a manuscript, but I can tell you, nothing was ever said to John Bolton. But I have not seen a manuscript. I guess he’s writing a book. I have not seen it,” said President Trump.

The allegations are adding to the pressure on senate Republicans to allow witnesses to appear at the impeachment trial.

“It’s pretty fair to say that John Bolton has a relevant testimony to provide to those of us who are sitting in impartial justice,” said Sen. Romney, (R) Utah.

“The senators cannot hide from a relevant witness who has come forward willing to testify and, indeed, one that has such central information in this case,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, (D) Lead House Impeachment Manager.

At least four Republicans would have to vote to admit new evidence or witnesses.

Democratic Senator from Alabama, Doug Jones, floated the idea of subpoenaing Bolton’s book if Bolton, himself, isn’t called to testify. After the opening arguments, Senators will have 16 hours to ask questions of both sides. Their questions must be in writing and submitted to Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial.