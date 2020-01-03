DeKalb County boy taken by mother, believed to be in extreme danger

DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WRBL) – A Levi’s Call has been issued for a DeKalb County boy believed to be in extreme danger.

DeKalb County officials say six-year-old Anthony Johnson was taken by his mother, Rochelle Riley, Thursday night.

The DeKalb County Police Department says Riley, age 40, drove the child to his father’s house located at 3035 Monterey Drive. When she got to the residence, Riley took the boy out of the car and assault him in front of his father in the front yard of the home, according to officials.

Police say Riley then put the six-year-old boy back in the car and drove away. Riley’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Police say Riley has sent numerous text messages to the father, threatening to kill the child. She has also stated that she has already killed the child.

Arrest warrants for Rochelle Riley are forthcoming.

Anthony Johnson is 3’5″ tall and weighs 40 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. The boy may be wearing a white shirt, red Lego underwear, and white socks.

Rochelle Riley is 5’11” and weighs 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Riley was last seen wearing a light blue hooded shirt.

At the time she was last seen, Rochelle Riley was driving a gold 2005 Ford Escape with the tag GA PXJ1478.

Anyone with information concerning Rochelle Riley or Anthony Johnson should call the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.