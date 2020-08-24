Delegates vote to re-nominate President Trump as 2020 Republican presidential candidate

by: Anna Wiernicki, Jaclyn Ramkissoon, and Nexstar

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Republicans made it official Monday morning, as 336 delegates met in Charlotte to nominate President Donald J. Trump as the party’s candidate for president.

336 is a much smaller group than the party planned to have before the coronavirus pandemic, but delegates representing each state still cast their votes to re-nominate Trump along with Vice President Mike Pence.

As soon as Trump reached the threshold needed to secure his spot on the ballot, he surprised the delegates to thank them in person.

“We have to win. This is the most important election in the history of our country,” said Trump.

Trump says we can expect to see a lot of him this week. He’s making his case for four more years in the White House.

Pence also made a surprise appearance in Charlotte. He told the crowd what another term would mean for America.

“Four more years means more jobs. Four more years means more judges. Four more years means more support for our troops and our cops,” said Mike Pence.

The focus now shifts to Washington, D.C., where the bulk of the virtual convention will originate. It will all culminate with Trump’s official acceptance speech from the White House Thursday night.

