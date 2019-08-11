Democratic presidential candidates call for stricter gun laws

WASHINGTON (CBS)- Democratic presidential hopefuls campaigning in Iowa attended a gun safety forum which was quickly organized following mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio last weekend.

Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke marched in a unity rally El Paso calling for gun reform, just one week after a mass shooting in his hometown left 22 people dead.

More than 1100 miles away, more than a dozen other presidential hopefuls called for changes to the nation’s gun policies in the wake of last weekend’s shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

“The Second Amendment says we can limit who can own a weapon,” said former Vice President Joe Biden.

Democratic candidates are largely united on the need for universal background checks and an assault weapons ban.

“AK’s, AR’s, they have no business in our neighborhoods, in peacetime in the United States of America. They are for war zones,” said Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a Democratic presidential candidate from South Bend, Indiana.

Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang broke down in tears thinking about his two sons while listening to a woman describe her own daughter being shot and killed.

“I was imagining it was one of them that got shot and the other saw it,” said Yang.

A recent CBS News battleground tracker poll finds more than half of Iowa Democrats say they must hear a candidate’s position on gun control policy before deciding who they will support.

“Background checks, no mental illness. I mean come on, that’s not a big ask at all and I completely support that,” said Melissa Robbins, an Iowa voter.

“I’m a hunter and I have an old shotgun that I’ve had for 50 years and I’d like to keep my shotgun. On the other hand, the AK-47’s and the AR-15’s, I don’t think there’s a place for them in America,” said Jim Conkwright, a Georgia voter. Majority leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will consider new gun control laws when Congress reconvenes in September.



