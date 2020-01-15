Democratic presidential candidates focus on unity in latest debate

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Six Democratic presidential candidates have wrapped up their final debate before primary voting begins with talk of hope, defeating President Donald Trump and bringing a divided nation back together.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said “Character is on the ballot” in 2020.

Sen. Bernie Sanders said “this is the moment when we have got to think big,” while Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she has hope in America’s future despite its challenges.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she’ll be a president who finds “common ground instead of scorched earth,” while Pete Buttigieg says Democrats have a shot to “send Trumpism into the dustbin of history.”