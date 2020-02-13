Democratic presidential candidates hope to gain momentum in diverse states, heading toward Super Tuesday

(CNN)- With Iowa and New Hampshire out of the way, the democratic candidates are turning their attention to other states.

Some are riding a wave of support from those early states, while others are counting on things to turn around.

Bernie Sanders is not wasting any time.

“This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders, democratic presidential candidate.

On the heels of his narrow win in New Hampshire, the Vermont senator is embracing the role of frontrunner and setting his sights on the road ahead.

“I believe we’re gonna win in Nevada, I think we’re gonna win in South Carolina, [and] I think we’re going to win a whole lot of states on super Tuesday,” said Sanders.

Sanders has plans to crisscross the country in the coming days. Making stops not only in Nevada the next state on the calendar, but also Super Tuesday states like North Carolina, Texas and Colorado.

And as Sanders takes up the mantle as the leader, he also taking incoming heat from his opponents, including the runner up in New Hampshire, Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg is echoing a critical push from the Culinary Union in Nevada, attacking Sanders’ Medicare for all plan.

“Senator Sanders’ message that he’s going to erase those plans and replace them with a single government plan for everybody is going to be, I think, a very tough sell among voters who want to have that choice,” said Buttigieg.

Following his second-place finish, Buttigieg’s campaign announcing plans to expand staff in Nevada, releasing a new television ad in the state focused on health care. And he’s not the only one.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is seeking to capitalize on her surprise third place finish — to raise money — and launching two ads of her own in Nevada.

“We have a President who thinks everything is about him. His tweets, his golf courses, his ego,” said Klobuchar.

Meanwhile, Both Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden are looking to regroup after disappointing showings in New Hampshire, vowing they are in the race for the long haul.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is counting on more diverse democratic electorates in Nevada and South Carolina to help give his campaign a much-needed jolt.

“Vice President Biden has been in this race, the candidate who’s been able to rally that support, build that coalition. These are the voters that we’re gonna need to turn out to beat Donald Trump,” said Kate Bedingfield of the Biden Campaign.