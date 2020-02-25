Democratic presidential candidates prepare for Tuesday night’s South Carolina debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CBS) The 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates are gearing up for the last critical vote ahead of Super Tuesday – the South Carolina primary. Voters will get to hear from seven candidates in a CBS News debate tonight — days before the Saturday contest.

The latest CBS News poll of likely South Carolina voters shows former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead has narrowed—with Nevada caucus winner, Senator Bernie Sanders, close behind.

Unlike the previous three state contests, African American support will play a big role here. It’s estimated black voters make up about 60% of South Carolina’s Democratic electorate.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who’s not on the ballot in South Carolina, and fellow billionaire Tom Steyer, who’s polling third in the state, both qualified for Tuesday’s debate. They’ll take the stage with five other candidates vying for the Democratic nomination.

House majority whip Jim Clyburn, South Carolina’s longest-serving member of Congress, is expected to endorse Biden this week. 14 states will hold contests in one week — on Super Tuesday.