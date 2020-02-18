Democratic presidential candidates working hard ahead of Nevada caucuses

(CBS)- Democratic presidential candidates are throwing some elbows on the campaign trail as they hit states with caucuses and primaries coming up in the next few weeks.

Early voting is underway in Nevada ahead of Saturday’s caucuses.

“Are you ready to make history, to vote early or make history on Saturday in the caucuses? Well I think you’re going to make me the next President of the United States and if you do I will work every day to make you proud,” said candidate Pete Buttigieg.

The latest polls show Bernie Sanders leading in Nevada, with Joe Biden not far behind.

Biden took a shot at Sanders’ voting record during a rally in Reno.

“One of the guys running in this party voted five times against background checks. I don’t quite get it,” said Biden.

Elizabeth Warren took a side swipe at former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg while pitching her wealth tax in Henderson, Nevada.

“There are some billionaires who don’t like this. Some have gone on TV and cried. Others have run for president,” said Warren.

Bloomberg isn’t competing in these early contests and won’t be on Democratic primary ballots until super Tuesday – which is still two weeks away.. but with heavy investing in advertising, he continues to rise in national polls.

Bloomberg is on track to spend more than 415 million dollars on TV ads by Super Tuesday.

Sanders took aim at that heavy spending during a campaign rally in California.

“Mr. Bloomberg, like anybody else, has a right to run for president, he does not have a right to buy the presidency,” said Sanders.

He also attacked Bloomberg’s record on stop and frisk calling it a racist policy.

Some of the Vermont Senator’s supporters have been using social media to target Bloomberg and Bloomberg pushed back Monday, tweeting out a new ad saying Democrats need to unify to beat President Trump in November.