Department of Public Health clarifies the difference between third dose and booster shot

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Public Health recently released the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the COVID-19 booster shots. Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been approved for a vaccine booster.

Hayla Folden, the Media Relations Specialist for District 4 Public Health, said it is important for people to know they should wait until six months after their second series of the Pfizer vaccine. DPH also recommends not mixing the Pfizer booster with the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“There is what is called a third dose and there is the booster and the third dose is specifically for people who meet a certain criteria of immuno-compromised. You can receive a third dose of Moderna or Pfizer if you meet that criteria,” said Folden.

Folden emphasized the importance of clarifying the difference between the booster shot and the third dose vaccine. The third dose vaccine has been approved for immuno-compromised individuals who have received Pfizer or Moderna as part of their vaccine series.

According to the CDC and DPH, adults above the age of 65 should receive a booster shot. People within the ages of 50-64 with an underlying medical condition should also receive a booster shot and people between the ages of 18-49 may get it if they have any underlying medical conditions. To be eligible at any age for the booster shots, the individual must have received Pfizer in their first two series.

Booster shots are now available at any pharmacy, doctors office and some public health locations. Folden also emphasized taking vaccination cards when receiving third doses or booster shots to confirm which vaccine was given in the first two series.